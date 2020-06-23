A top New Zealand sportswoman confined to a tiny quarantine hotel room after an infected guest threatened to spoil her release is finally out but says those left behind are petrified of getting the disease.

The 21-year-old national representative, who the Herald has agreed not to name, is enjoying her first taste of freedom after guests were forced into lockdown amid the latest coronavirus scare at Auckland's Airport Novotel hotel.

The woman yesterday despaired about the lack of information surrounding the forced confinement when a teenage guest was discovered infected with Covid-19 was similar to being held hostage.

She, along with scores of other newly-returned Kiwis, had been made to stay in their rooms since Saturday night.

At the time of the lockdown the woman had been tested the day beforehand and due to finish her mandatory quarantine period this morning. She had no idea if this was still going to happen as late as last night.

But after getting the all clear to leave, the relieved woman was reunited with family when she checked out at 7.30am.

She told the Herald it had taken a guest testing positive to see staff and guests at the quarantine facility finally wearing protective gear for the first time in a fortnight.

"It's taken a while," she said. "The guests are wearing masks because they are terrified of contracting the disease."

She remained critical how guests from different Covid hotspots from around the globe were allowed to mingle in quarantine facilities.

The woman said she was looking forward to spending the rest of this year in New Zealand and would be enjoying a meal out at a restaurant to celebrate arriving home.

Meanwhile the Government has announced strict new measures surrounding mandatory testing for those returning to New Zealand.