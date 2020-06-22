Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash which has closed State Highway 30 near Rotorua.

A police spokeswoman said reports of a two-car crash came in about 9.30am.

New Zealand Transport Agency said due to the serious crash east of Curtis Rd, State Highway 30 is now closed in the Tikitere area between Rotorua and Kawerau.



Diversions are in place at the State Highway 30 and SH33 intersection as well as the SH30/SH34 intersection with delays expected.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The spokeswoman said no information on injuries was available at this stage.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.



A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances and a helicopter were sent to the scene.

A staff member at Moose Lodge Estate on State Highway 30 said it appeared the accident happened at a hairpin corner near the lodge. He said it was in a similar location to the serious crash that killed nurse Sheila Cheng.

Cheng, 50, was killed after the vehicle she was a passenger in and another vehicle collided head-on in December.

The owner of the lodge said she saw a helicopter fly over her property about 20 minutes ago. She said she had seen a number of serious crashes on the highway around the Tikitere hill.

"We have opened our gates in the past to allow emergency services to bring casualties in."

More to come.