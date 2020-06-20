Seven people have been injured, including two critically, after a car crash in rural Canterbury in the early hours of this morning.

A "suspicious" car travelling through Rolleston just south of Christchurch brought the attention of police at 4.22am.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle but it took off, starting a pursuit that was abandoned soon after "due to the nature of driving".

About 17 minutes later, the car was found more than 30km away by police on Bridge St in Rakaia.

It appears the car had struck a fence and rolled.

Police have confirmed there were eight people in the car.

A spokeswoman for St John said they got the call at 4.39am from police.

Two helicopters and at least three ambulances were sent to the scene.

She confirmed to the Herald seven people were rushed to hospital, including two in a critical condition. Four others have serious injuries while another is in a moderate condition.

A police spokesman said: "Inquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances around the collision."

The police serious crash unit is examining the scene.

Bridge St is closed and may remain closed for some time, police say.