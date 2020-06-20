New Zealand Police have shared a piece of art in tribute of fallen officer, Constable Matthew Dennis Hunt.

Following the release of two photographs of Hunt, 28, earlier this morning, police took to its social media pages to share a piece of artwork that combines the two photos.

The illustration shows half of Hunt in his police uniform, and half in his civilian uniform, that he wore in the photo standing near the Cardrona Pub, shared by police this morning.

Police says the artwork is by Dom Anisy, iamdomanisy on Instagram.

Police shared a piece of art as a tribute to Constable Hunt, 28, shot yesterday in Massey. Photo / iamdomanisy

"Great picture. Humanises the person in the uniform. A son, and a brother," one person commented on Facebook.

"You had your whole life in front of you young man, I am proud of your mum for an excellent job of raising you lots of Aroha to your family, friends and many more your police whanau," another person said.

With the family's permission, police released information this morning on Hunt, who was shot dead yesterday during a routine traffic stop in Massey.

Hunt started with police as a member of Wing 312 in October 2017.

He spent most of his career working frontline at Orewa and Helensville Stations before recently moving to work in the Waitemata Road Policing Team based at Harbour Bridge Station.

Hunt was raised on the Hibiscus Coast by his mother Diane, with his sister Eleanor.

He attended Orewa College.

"It was his life-long dream to be a police officer," his family said in a statement.

Before joining the police, he completed a BA in criminology and worked at Auckland Prison as a case manager.

He also spent time living in the United Kingdom before he returned to New Zealand to join the police.

"Matthew was a person of great integrity," his family said.

Police this morning released two photos of the slain officer. Photo / Facebook

"His closest friends were like his brothers and sisters and they along with his family are absolutely heartbroken by what has happened.

"He was passionate about sport and his physical fitness and was thrilled to enjoy the recent Blues game at Eden Park with his mates."

Police added: "Our priority remains on supporting his family at this tragic time."

They were also looking after the welfare of other police staff who attended the incident, including the other injured officer, as well as the injured member of the public.