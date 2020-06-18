Waterfront property owners in one of Auckland's wealthiest suburbs have been officially warned after piles of rocks were discovered dumped on the public beach in front of their homes.

Milford resident Perry Hutchinson said he came across a truck driving along Milford Beach multiple times nearly two weeks ago, where a landowner appeared to be dumping large volumes of large rocks on the sandy strip of beach in front of their home.

He was concerned the rocks were dropped in the coastal marine area, and obstructed public access along the popular beach.

"It is systematic destruction of a pristine beach," Hutchinson said.

"There are property rights [with the waterfront properties], but it does not mean you can just do what you like, especially when it impacts on a public recreation area. I think it is pretty disgraceful."

Auckland councillor Chris Darby followed it up and, after an investigation, the council's compliance team issued abatement notices to the owners of four waterfront properties and the contractor.

The rocks were dumped in front of properties on Auckland's Milford Beach. Photo / Supplied

The notices required them to cease bringing rocks to the site and to remove the unconsented rock structures.

The council has also told the contractor that they are not allowed to drive along the beach.

The notices say the council has to approve how the rocks will be removed, so it could be a couple of weeks before they can be taken away, Darby said.

"I am surprised they did not consider whether the activity required a resource consent. A large truck driving up and down a public beach dumping rocks is a significant activity. I thought they'd know better," Darby said.

The contractor caught on camera dumping on Auckland's Milford Beach. Photo / Supplied

He acknowledged a lot of Auckland's waterfront homes were under increasing threat because of climate change, sea level rise and increased erosion risk, but there was a "proper process to follow".

"You can't just go and do this."

Council regulatory compliance manager Steve Pearce said they had told the residents the work needed a resource consent because of the effect on the environment.

"We also explained the necessity to gain permission to bring large machinery on to a beach due to the health and safety risks associated with such work.

"While we are continuing to work with the residents to seek a resolution, we have issued four abatement notices to the owners and contractor requiring the removal of the rocks.

"We will continue to liaise with them on a suitable way forward."