A woman has made a stunning discovery inside the wallpaper of her Papakura home.

Opaheke resident Talia was stripping back the vintage wallpaper in her house earlier this week when she uncovered a message written on the wall.

The message, which was written in both English and shorthand, claims there is hidden treasure at the property.

"The treasure is hidden five feet from the house, or in other words under the letterbox ..." the message says.

Another line written in shorthand underneath says "to whom this may concern".

Talia says it appears the message came from two sisters who previously lived in the house.

"I've just stripped the very vintage wallpaper and found messages from two sisters who lived in my house in the 60s and 70s," she said.

"[I'm] hoping they or someone who knows them might see this and have a nice nostalgic moment. Shirley Taylor and Kathleen Taylor."

The two sisters left another message which said "Kathleen Taylor lived here, 17 years, 1966-1979.

Talia's discovery has garnered attention from the community, with many curious as to what she'll find.

"Have you looked under the letterbox? That is priceless, what a cool find," one asked.

Another added: "When are you going to dig? Could be a goldmine under there without knowing!"

Talia said she never thought her discovery would get so much attention, and plans to dig near the letterbox at the weekend.