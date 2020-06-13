Two people have died in a crash on the outskirts of Christchurch early this morning.
The crash on Russley Rd (SH1) in Burnside happened around 6.45am and involved two vehicles. Both drivers died at the scene, police said in a statement.
The crash happened between Memorial Ave and Harewood Rd.
The road was initially closed in both directions but one southbound lane has now reopened. The northbound lane is expected to remain closed for several hours.
The speed limit on that section of State Highway 1 is 80km/hr, with a median barrier separating north and southbound drivers.
Police said the crash happened on the northbound side but did not clarify whether both drivers were headed in the same direction - saying only that the circumstances of the crash would be subject to investigation.