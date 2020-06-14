COMMENT

The new speed limits bylaw will come into effect on June 30, reducing speeds on high-risk roads in Auckland CBD, Rodney and Franklin.

As a public health professional, parent, and citizen, I support measures to reduce road trauma. I am very much in favour of lowering vehicle speeds on high-risk roads in Auckland, appropriate to the needs of a growing city.

But are we doing enough?

The Covid-19 lockdown demonstrated the positive impact of fewer cars on the road, speed reduction, and an overall feeling of safety. Walkers and cyclists reclaimed public space over cars. Aucklanders of all ages felt secure enough to get out and about and enjoy the benefits of being active for mental wellbeing, general health, and spending time with close family members.

However, that became a distant memory when New Zealand moved to Covid-19 alert level 2.

How do we prioritise space for those out of cars?

Without a nationwide lockdown to reduce the traffic on our roads, we need more bylaws to make it safe and easy to walk and use non-motorised means of transport.

Previous data has shown a strong correlation between poor perceived safety with levels of walking and satisfaction with walking.

We also know the top reason for parents not allowing children to commute to school or roam in their neighbourhood independently is the fear of traffic and speeding cars.

Based on our research in this field, speed-related interventions need to be rolled out around schools and highly populated areas.

In this current bylaw, the priorities are based mainly on crash statistics. While I support the logic of reducing speeds, I would like to see a systematic approach and vision that considers the potential for walking and cycling as a means of commuting.

Promoting walking and cycling would have the added benefit of improving liveability in those areas that need it most.

During implementation of the bylaw, it is promised that a comprehensive road safety programme will complement lower speeds across Auckland. The design of our streets should ultimately influence driving behaviour and, consequently, reduce road deaths and serious injuries.

Erica Hinckton. Photo / Supplied

It is vital, for reasons of sustainability, that general human health and wellbeing become the focus of this development. As part of lowering speed limits on Auckland roads, space, and safety considerations for those undertaking active transportation is likely to result in higher levels of physical activity and a corresponding reduction in mortality and morbidity.

The public health benefits are considerable. Projects being developed must take into account local need and context.

In our research, we use "Our Voice" Citizen Science for Health Equity, a bottom-up approach to engage with communities, enabling them to contribute to the development of their own neighbourhoods and become guardians of the local area.

While I support Auckland Transport's commitment to address road safety, I urge it to expand its efforts across Auckland and move beyond crash statistics.

The health and wellbeing of Aucklanders is in our hands.

• Professor Erica Hinckson is head of the School of Sport and Recreation at the Faculty of Health and Environmental Sciences at Auckland University of Technology (AUT).