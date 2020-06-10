Three of the four men accused of murdering a fellow inmate at New Zealand's only maximum security prison can today be named.

The group appeared this morning in the High Court at Auckland in person and via video link, all charged with murdering Blake John Lee, who died at Auckland Prison in Paremoremo on March 5.

Lee was behind bars at the time of his death for an attack on his partner, which occurred as he held her captive at a Rotorua house for several hours.

Today, Justice Sally Fitzgerald lifted the interim suppression orders for three of the men, Paul Simon Tuliloa, 24, Riki Wiremu Ngamoki, 21, and Lopeti Telefoni, 20.

The fourth man, a 39-year-old, had his suppression extended. It will be reviewed at an administrative hearing in August for the case, the judge said.

All four men have pleaded not guilty and a trial has been scheduled for May next year.

Corrections chief custodial officer Neil Beales has previously said the alleged attack on Lee at the prison took place in a yard.

"The alleged assault occurred in the unit's yard," he said. "Staff responded to stop the assault and provide medical assistance to the victim."