A motorist has died after a car crash in Wiri, South Auckland.

A vehicle collided with a parked car on Trevor Hosken Drive about 7pm, a police spokeswoman said.

"The driver died at the scene," she said.

A witness told the Herald the two vehicles appeared to have collided head on, with a smashed bumper flung to the other side of the road.

Cordons have been erected around the crash site, with both ends of Trevor Hosken Drive blocked off.

Diversions are in place and the Serious Crash Unit has been notified.