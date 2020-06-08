An elderly man struck by a vehicle on a busy road in Papatoetoe yesterday has died.

Police confirmed this morning that the 87-year-old man, who suffered critical injuries in the incident, had succumbed to his injuries.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kepal Richards, of Counties Manukau Police, said the Serious Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances of the incident, which happened on Great South Rd about 3.40pm.

"Our thoughts are with the man's family at this time," Richards said.

News of the man's death comes after police called for any sightings of a silver Honda vehicle that allegedly failed to stop to check on the man after he was hit.

Police later said the driver of the vehicle thought to be involved had since been identified and was helping police with inquiries.

The man's death has been referred to the Coroner.