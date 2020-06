A serious crash just out of Christchurch has backed traffic up for nearly 9km.

Emergency services were called to State Highway 1 - near Templeton - around 2.30pm.

One car has crashed - leaving the driver with serious injuries.

NZTA says traffic's backed up all the way to Rolleston.

UPDATE 4:35PM #SH1 in #Christchurch remains CLOSED between Kirk Rd & Dawsons rd, due to a serious crash. Emergency services are on-site. Please continue to take extra care & detour via Jones Rd. Southbound please detour via Trents Rd & Hamptons Rd. ^CR https://t.co/4OztvlT28x — NZTA Canterbury/WC (@NZTACWC) June 1, 2020

They say people should take Springs Rd instead if possible.