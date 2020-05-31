Some things in politics are a given.

One is that in the lead-up to the September election, Labour will be feeling the heat over its handling of a crisis or two.

Covid 19 - yes. But an arguably bigger issue in Hawke's Bay is drought relief money - or the lack of it - for struggling farmers.

National Tukituki MP Lawrence Yule spent Friday talking to farmers in Central Hawke's Bay, the region's worst drought- hit area, and was not impressed with what he heard.

Yule had National's "ag team" including David Bennett, National's new Agriculture Spokesperson, and David Carter, former Minister of Agriculture, in tow.



"We saw some very good farmers who are really struggling with the impacts of the drought," Yule said.

"Most have around only 50 per cent of their usual animals on their farm and most have spent over $100,000 on supplementary feed.

"They are coping but it is extremely hard mentally and financially. It is now getting cold and the next two months will be very tough with no grass cover."

Tukituki MP Lawrence Yule, and rural MPs including David Bennett [agriculture spokesperson] and David Carter [former minister of agriculture] talked to CHB's drought affected farmers. Photo / Supplied

Their common gripe was the financial cost associated with supplementary feed, he said.

"Supplementary feed is very expensive and now very hard to get," Yule said.

"They are upset with the constant requirements for regulations such as biodiversity and farm plans when it is a seven day a week job just to feed their animals."

Yule added that while the government and council support was welcome, many farmers struggled to see how the racing industry could get $72.5 million and farmers got $500k for feed support.

"There are 3000 farmers in Hawke's Bay impacted by the worst drought the region has seen for a while," he said.

"You spread that $500,000 between the farmers and that's about $1500 per farmer."

National MPs, including Lawrence Yule, taking stock of the big dry in CHB. Photo / Supplied

Yule intended to continue highlighting the issue with the government and the public.

"I am actively trying to support the Rural Support Trust and will lobby the Government for more financial support when appropriate," he said.

"I will spend time meeting farmers now lockdown conditions have eased."

Meanwhile some rain relief is in sight for these farmers struggling, but is only temporary.

MetService forecast unsettled wet weather for the remainder of the Queen's Birthday weekend in Hawke's Bay, and a warm start to winter on June 1.

Meteorologist Tom Adams said Hawke's Bay was forecast to have rainfall in the double digits, anywhere between 10 to 40mls, but nowhere near warning levels on Monday.

"An area of low pressure from the north Tasman Sea is forecast to move southeastwards across the North Island this long weekend, bringing periods of rain or showers to northern and central New Zealand," Adams said.

"Showers on Sunday won't amount to much in Hawke's Bay, but the region is expected to have a big, rainy day on Monday with rainfall numbers ratcheting up in late part of tomorrow morning."

He said while the remainder of the week would be comparatively wet and warmer, the second week of June was forecast to be drier than normal.

"There will be a high-pressure system floating around, but the third week of June is expected to be wetter again as there is chance of more rain."