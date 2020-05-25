The man arrested at Whanganui Airport after allegedly arguing with cabin staff about wearing a face mask on an Air Chathams flight from Auckland has appeared in court.

Louis Robin James Geros, 30, made a brief appearance before a registrar at Whanganui District Court on Tuesday morning.

The Henderson man is charged that, while in an aircraft, he intentionally interfered with the performance by a crew member of his or her duties.

He was arrested after the plane landed at Whanganui Airport late on Sunday afternoon.

No pleas were entered and he is due to reappear in June.

The charge carries possible penalties of two years' imprisonment or a fine of $10,000.