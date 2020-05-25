Formerly outgoing senior National MP Amy Adams appears to have changed her mind about her political future and has been given a key role on the party's front bench.

She has been given the shadow portfolio of Covid-19 recovery – which is expected to be a centre-piece of National's election campaign.

But the fate of former National leader Simon Bridges remains unclear.

However Bridges' former deputy Paula Bennett has been shuffled down the shadow cabinet rankings. She keeps the drug reform and women portfolio but loses social investment and social services.

New leader Todd Muller said this afternoon Bridges was still deciding his next step.

"Should he wish to continue serving as an MP, he would be in shadow Cabinet."

Muller told reporters his focus as leader was New Zealand's economic recovery.

This was the toughest economic period in living memory for many and he said Labour was not right for the Covid-19 response.

He said his caucus was "bursting with talent".

Muller this afternoon announced his shadow Cabinet – a list of which MPs were looking after which portfolios.

The big news is the return of Adams – who said mid-last year she was stepping down at this election to spend more time with her family.

"Amy is tough and tested and will play a key role in getting you, your family and your community through this," Muller said.

Adams is a former minister and before announcing she was stepping down she was National's finance spokeswoman.

Muller gives up the agriculture portfolio for small business and national security roles – a shadow portfolio traditionally held by the leader.

His deputy, Nikki Kaye remains National's education and sports spokeswoman.

Michael Woodhouse retains health, Mark Mitchell keeps justice and defence and Todd McClay keeps trade.

Perhaps the biggest change within National's front bench is around Judith Collins.

She picks up economic development, regional development and Pike River re-entry.

The Papakura MP, and former lawyer, has also been made the Shadow Attorney-General – she takes over from Tim Macindoe.

Muller supporter Nicola Willis wins big from the reshuffle. The list MP who came into Parliament in 2017 has been given the Housing and Urban Development shadow portfolio.

She has gone from unranked to number 14 and in the shadow cabinet - a significant jump.

Hutt South MP Chris Bishop keeps transport and picks up Infrastructure – formally held by Paul Goldsmith.

Goldsmith, remains in the front bench and will continue in his role as finance spokesman and has been given Earthquake Commission.

He has, however, been moved down the rankings.