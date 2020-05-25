A man is fighting for his life in Wellington Hospital after an assault at property in Napier on Sunday.

The assault occurred at a property at Nuffield Ave, Marewa around 1.50pm. Two ambulances were sent to what is understood to have been a stabbing. Police were unable to confirm if the man was stabbed but said on Monday he suffered critical injuries.

A police spokeswoman said a scene examination had been completed and police enquiries were continuing.

"We are not in a position to provide any further details at this time," she said.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with the Hawke's Bay Police via 105 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

MORE TO COME