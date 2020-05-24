Lower Queen St in downtown Auckland has been closed due to a burst water main, potentially throwing public transport into disarray.

Council-controlled Watercare has shut off the road between Fort St and Customs St from about 10am and says it's likely to be closed all day.

Auckland Transport warned traffic would be diverted all day and people should allow extra time to travel. Bus services are also affected.

The 200m stretch of road approaches Britomart and is heavily used by buses. Auckland Transport said bus stops on Queen St between Victoria St and Customs St were affected.

Bus stops on Queen St between Victoria St and Customs St are impacted, the CITY LINK, INNER LINK, 105 and 106 services are all diverted. Please call 09 366 6400 for details. We apologise for the inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/ECPH96KVLY — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) May 24, 2020

The City Link, the Inner Link, the 105 and 106 services have all been diverted. Details are available by calling 09 366 6400, AT tweeted, adding: "We apologise for the inconvenience."



The footpath remains open.

The burst main comes after drought-stricken Auckland had its first good helping of rain in weeks, with downtown Auckland recording 12.55mm of rain in 24 hours.

A burst water main in the same stretch of road caused surface flooding and closed Queen St on May 5 and 6. It's not clear whether the same main has burst.

The Herald has asked Watercare for comment.