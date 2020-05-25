Super heroes

One of the aims of the Covid- 19 level 4 lockdown was to save the lives of vulnerable people, in particular the elderly. It worked. There was a massive turnout of younger people who offered support and help so that those at high risk could stay safely in their homes.

Now it is payback time. Older people have kept their income from superannuation. Many young people have lost jobs, income, homes, and now face an uncertain future. Wealth redistribution is more important than ever. Many older folk rely on their "super", but there are those who don't need financial assistance from the Government.

Previously it may have been political suicide for a party to introduce a means test or change the age of entitlement for superannuation. Covid has changed all this. Now we have a pandemic and face a difficult economic future. More financial support is needed for all the younger people who helped limit the spread of coronavirus, especially when they were not the high risk group.

Judy Barfoot, Beach Haven.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Cabinet to decide today whether to increase gathering size; 2 bars closed

• Covid-19 coronavirus: Zero new cases today - just 27 people still classed as having the virus

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Travel ban for offshore NZ residents travelling on visa for the first time

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Wuhan lab head Wang Yanyi breaks her silence



Business advice

What breathtaking arrogance in the letter from the NZ Business Advisory Council to the Government (NZ Herald, May 22), where essentially it has said the business community should be the only ones giving advice on how to cure the economic ills of Covid-19.

It seems to think only wealthy business owners should give advice and that the first-hand experiences and opinions of others, such as public servants, social agencies, academics and trade unions are near to worthless.

I think the council needs reminding that, thank goodness, the Government took a range of balanced advice, from those whose opinions it is dismissing as not of value, including of course from business, and it was that range of advice which got us into a position that is enviable in a pandemic-ravaged world.

Further, the claims it makes about the membership of the Australian advisory body, ignores the fact that this is not just the business community. For example, one member, Greg Combet, is an ex-Labour Minister and former head of the Australian Council of Trade Unions.

Neil Anderson, Algies Bay.



Pacific bubble

The argument for extending our bubble to include our Pacific neighbours is strong. There have been no Covid-19 cases in Tonga, Samoa, Vanuatu, Niue and the Cook Islands. Fiji had 18 cases, the last reported four weeks ago. Science tells us that providing these countries agree not to open their borders except to New Zealand, then the risk for travellers is no different than staying at home.

Our Government, by its own admission, has "under-invested" in the Pacific and others are filling the void.

China recently contributed $300,000.00 towards Fiji's Covid response. New Zealand can show leadership and "kindness" by allowing travel to the Pacific with no drain on the taxpayer.

Ralph Reeves, Remuera.



Stirring action

Perhaps the best solution to the current water shortage is to allow the city to run dry.

That would stir politicians out of their lethargy, a state of emergency would be declared, and water would swiftly flow from the Waikato River to Auckland instead of to the Tasman Sea.

J. P. Kania, Long Bay.



Into gear

I fully support Bryan Leyland's suggestion (NZ Herald, May 22) that Watercare extract the water from the Waikato and face being sued as a result. Failing that, in anticipation of the next drought, Watercare should get another application in now, for the next drought scheduled in another seven years time.

That is, unless someone, somewhere, gets A into G, and thinks of actually hiring more staff to deal with the administrative process of handling the 441-application backlog.

Don't we have a few unemployed people on our hands just now?

Nick Nicholas, Greenlane.



Storage opportunity

It isn't water shortage. It's storage shortage.

Some people need to make the most of every water shortage we have to clean out the main dam.

Earth, dust, leaves get into the storage. When levels are low that's when you get going and dredge out the storage. This is topsoil. Saleable.

And you can increase the main storage dam by 5-10 per cent, in my opinion.

Have they never thought what maintenance is needed for water storage? You can dredge away when water levels are low. Get on with it now. Earn your salaries.

Hugh Chapman, Kohimarama.



Housing budget

The level of homelessness in New Zealand is shameful, but we will never solve this problem if the $107 million put aside by the Government is only expected to benefit 1200 people. Where are they being housed? At The Hilton? Or is a significant amount of this money disappearing into the layers of bureaucracy, governing bodies, NGOs and other "stakeholders" before it reaches those who really need it?

Katie Gormley, St Heliers.



Tourism hopes

Sadly, I have to agree with Brian Fallow's article (NZ Herald, May 22).

As a boutique tour operator, I have seen my bookings drop to zero since mid-March.

The Golden Goose has flown back to the Northern Hemisphere and shows no sign of returning.

My only hope is that a transtasman travel bubble will enable some Australian tourists to boost our tourism numbers in the near future. But I think it is naive for the Government to hope that they can stimulate our domestic market, when the discretionary spend of average New Zealanders is going to take a huge hit from the economic slowdown.

Phil Parker, Pt Chevalier.



Advertisement

Four-day week

The hot topic of a four-day working week is producing consternation in some. But it doesn't have to result in chaos, cost blowouts and cuts in pay.

Back in the 1970s, I introduced a nine-day fortnight to the department I headed in the Wellington company where I worked. By halving lunch hours and skipping tea breaks (remember the days when 10-15 minute breaks were mandated into a working day?) each staff member accumulated enough hours to allow everyone to have every second Friday off. This was staggered, so the department remained fully staffed at all times. Wages and hours spent at work remained the same.

The system was wildly popular with staff and worked really well, with everyone looking forward to a long break every second weekend. It boosted morale, increased productivity and caused no disruption to the business. It was easy to implement and in today's context would bring the additional bonus of gifting tourist destinations a year-round supply of holiday weekends.

Rebecca Glover, Waiuku.



Erebus memorial

I am a huge respecter of public art, and have, over a lifetime created a 20-hectare garden and wetlands which is often referred to as "a living work of art".

It is a haven for both New Zealand and international visitors. In these extraordinary times, gardens and parks have become even more respected for the wellbeing and reflection that they offer.

This is why I plead with the decision-makers to abandon the proposed site of Sir Dove Myer Robinson Park for the Erebus memorial.

This park is a small piece of green in a very built-up area of Auckland, and if we have learnt anything through Covid-19, surely it is the need for places to enjoy nature without the intrusion of oversized manmade structures.

There must be a home for the Erebus memorial, but let it be somewhere where its size fits.

Beverley McConnell, Howick.



Military spending

Both Maire Leadbetter (NZ Herald, May 19) and Janfrie Wakim (May 21) represent those of us who are proud of our country but wonder how the military can receive priority budget increases when we are seeking a wellbeing Budget?

I know we need Hercules planes to help Pacific countries survive predictable hurricanes by transporting items to help in recovery. Why can't we store such aid in the|Islands and direct money into improving health and education and better preparation for hurricanes?

Having a well-funded military may be a status symbol for smaller countries who have a real fear of being overrun by ambitious neighbours, like Saudi Arabia requiring 67.6 million dollars to protect themselves from warring neighbours in the area.

Having a well-equipped military for peace and war should not be based on fear of attack, or displeasing America from whom we are buying planes.

Our greatest fear should come from our glaring inequalities of health, education and opportunity.

I suppose it's a status symbol for nations to have military wealth, but what about the people, what about global co-operation??

Caroline Mabry, Glen Eden.



Short & sweet

On Watercare

The role of Watercare is to provide Auckland with a clean and plentiful supply of water. Will those responsible face any consequences for their ineptness? Janet Boyle, Orewa.

If the Government gave Auckland City 25 per cent of what it spends on consultants, plus the $360 million allocated for the cycle path, the problem would go away, leaving cash over for improved water storage. Gavin Baker, Glendowie.

How about Auckland Council offering rates relief to water users who reduce their daily water consumption by 20-25 per cent over the next three months? Alison Feeney, Remuera.

On National

The National Party circus continues. Send in the clowns. David, Howard, Pakuranga

Advertisement

Congratulations to Todd Muller on becoming captain ... of the Titanic. C.C. McDowall, Rotorua.

Simon Bridges seems to have been unpopular for being unpopular: The antithesis of Ardern - popular for being popular. J. Livingstone, Remuera.

It seems the "Westie Wing" went west. Chris Kiwi, Mt Albert.

Todd Muller seems like a very decent guy and I'm sure he'll look after the "haves" of NZ society very well. B. Darragh, Auckland Central.

On Trump

Trump claims he is taking the antimalaria pills to ward off Covid-19. Given the risks that appear to be present in doing so, is it possible his doctor is just giving him a placebo without him knowing it? Alan Milton, Cambridge.