An early morning crash is blocking a lane on Māngere Bridge, on Auckland's Southwestern Motorway.

The crash happened around 6am and involves at least two vehicles. It's blocking the lefthand lane on the southbound side of the bridge.

SH20 SOUTHWESTERN MWY, SOUTHBOUND - 6:00AM

A crash is blocking the left lane southbound on Mangere Bridge. Please slow down and pass the scene with extra care. ^TP pic.twitter.com/Ww9HLdVbUp — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) May 24, 2020

Overnight rain in Auckland has turned to drizzle this morning but the roads are still wet and slippery.

The NZ Transport Agency asked drivers to slow down and pass the scene with extra care.