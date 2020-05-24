Searchers looking for a missing woman at an Auckland waterfall have been stood down today.
Police had appealed to the public to help find Elicia Hughes-Sutherland after she was reported missing from an address in Papakura on Thursday.
Her car - a grey Mazda Demio, license plate JGJ106 - was found at the Hunua Falls carpark on Friday.
A search and rescue team spent Saturday looking for the 25-year-old around the falls but they are not searching there today, a police spokeswoman said.
However inquiries were continuing.
"Police would still like to hear from anyone who may have any information on her whereabouts," the spokeswoman said.
Hughes-Sutherland is 120cm tall, of petite build and with grey/blue hair.
Anyone who may have seen her or her car over the past few days should call police on 105, quoting file number 200521/6276.