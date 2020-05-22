Police have appealed to the public for help to find a young woman missing since Thursday, and whose vehicle has been found in the carpark of a popular Auckland waterfall.

Elicia Hughes-Sutherland was reported missing from an address in Papakura, South Auckland, on Thursday, police said,

The 25-year-old's grey Mazda Demio, registration JGJ106 — was found in

the carpark at Hunua Falls, south of Auckland yesterday.

A search and rescue team is today canvassing the area, and police are also asking the public for any information they might have that could help.

Hughes-Sutherland is 120cm tall, of small build and has grey/blue hair.

Anyone who may have seen her or her car over the past few days is urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number 200521/6276.