National MPs are arriving at Parliament this morning ahead of an emergency caucus meeting to decide if the party will change its leader.

Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller told current leader Simon Bridges he planned to challenge him for the leadership, saying he did not have confidence that Bridges could lead National to victory in the next election.

Bridges instructed all 55 National MPs to be in Wellington today to vote on the leadership.

Some arrived last night but many will be getting to the capital this morning.

It is understood MPs will meet today at noon in National's caucus meeting room.

It is here that Muller will challenge Bridges for the leadership – at this stage, Muller is the only challenger known.

MPs will cast their votes and the candidate with the majority support of their caucus will be leader.

It is unclear how long this could take.

Following the vote, National will call a press conference in Parliament where either Bridges or Muller will address media.

National's press team will likely send out a press release beforehand, announcing who won the vote.

Bridges has said he's confident he has the numbers to remain leader.

However, National MPs supporting Muller are confident they have the numbers to roll Bridges – especially after last night's One News/Colmar Brunton poll.

It showed National had just 29 per cent support – it is the worst result in that poll since 2003.

Labour, meanwhile was at 59 per cent.

One MP in Muller's camp told the Herald the poll confirmed what was already known – "there is a strong need for change".

How many National MPs will swing remains a mystery, but it's likely some will throw their support behind one of the candidates as they head into Parliament this morning.

'Not interested in being the deputy for anyone' - Collins

Speaking to the AM Show, senior National MP Judith Collins said she did not throw her hat in the ring for the leadership because she didn't have "sufficient support in the caucus".

She also ruled out a run at deputy leader.

"I'm not interested in being the deputy for anyone."

Collins said she was only interested in representing her Papakura electorate.

In terms of today's vote, she said: "Whatever happens, it needs to be clean".

She said both Muller and Bridges have excellent qualities.

For Collins, she said respect for the voters and people of New Zealand which is important for her, and something she wants to see for National's leader.

Collins said Muller was a respectful man, and Bridges has "very good qualities".

She said she will support whomever wins the leadership vote.

Muller has support

Political commentator Bryce Edwards said after the latest poll results, a lot of people in the National camp are drifting away from him.

He told NewstalkB this morning it would be too tough for him to survive.

Edwards believes the difference in two political polls may have revealed shaky ground for National's economic mantra.

He said Muller will have to re-recreate the National party front bench, bring in his own supporters and try to win over his opponents.

In terms of a deputy, Edwards said Muller and Nikki Kaye are the best political duo to represent National at this year's election.

He said National desperately needs Muller - because he's more politically centrist than Bridges, and will pull National towards the middle. National has become too socially conservative under Bridges and Paula Bennett.

He said Kaye has the ability to bring voters back to the blue side - because of her urban and social liberal political style.