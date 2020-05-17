Skifield operators will not be restricted in how many skiers they have on the slopes under Covid-19 level 2 rules this season.

However, they will be required to manage the skiers so they comply with level 2 rules.

In a joint press release, NZSki chief executive Paul Anderson, Cardrona Alpine Resorts general manager Bridget Legnavsky and Ruapehu Alpine Lifts Ltd chief executive Jono Dean said they had been working with the Government on behalf of the industry to clarify how ski resorts could operate.

Legnavsky said skifields had been working hard to demonstrate they could implement safe procedures.

Advertisement

Skifields will have to manage physical distancing, ensure contact tracing was in place and increase cleaning and sanitation.

"The large areas over which ski areas operate mean that there is no cap on the total number of people allowed on the ski area provided physical distancing can be managed," Legnavsky said.

Ski resort restaurants and hospitality facilities would be subject to hospitality requirements.

Anderson said it was "fantastic" to be able to plan the season with confidence.

"We're looking forward to bringing people safely back to the mountains so will be ready for opening in about a month."