I am disappointed to read that our national flag carrier, Air New Zealand, is not adhering to the Government-imposed social distancing requirements in its seating arrangements on international flights from New Zealand.

A spokesperson for the airline stated that there were no recommendations for social distancing on international flights but then tells us that it is "following Ministry of Health and World Health Organisation guidance to ensure the flights are safe for crew and our customers" (Herald on Sunday, May 10). What that "guidance" may be is not stated.

MoH instruction applies to airlines operating in and from New Zealand and requests they "ensure public safety through physical distancing ..."

Air New Zealand has said it will comply with the distancing rule on it domestic flights. It should do so on its international flights originating in New Zealand.

Advertisement

There have been several instances where passengers have expressed concern about the high-density seating of passengers on the airline's international flights. The airline should either correct its seating practice, or the Government should issue a directive that it do so.

Anthony Mercer, Howick

Let's boost domestic tourism

Air New Zealand should combine with New Zealand tourist destinations to offer reduced family packages like the Gold Coast has been doing for 40 years. Loyal New Zealanders would flock to them.

Bruce Tubb Belmont

Schoolyard bullying

Paul Henry's infamous interview with Kelvin Davis regarding a restart of the domestic tourism campaign, as being currently worked on by Tourism New Zealand, was not just an effort to trip up a minister just to gain higher viewer ratings from a select political group, it was also rude not to allow an appointed minister to finish his sentences.

If this were "Entrepreneur of the Year" Peter Beck, the Rocket Man, with whom Henry had an awesomely "cosy" tête-a-tête overseas, he would've let him finish his sentences. This he proved in a previous show. What a hypocrite!

To be rude to a less popular and less wealthy individual, purely because he does not agree with many of Labour's actions, would not warrant this patronising, arrogant attitude.

Arguably, Davis did not have any concrete answers, since we were still in level 3 at the time of interviewing. Nevertheless, Henry should acknowledge this simple fact, since he has done very little additional research himself.

Despite being a past fan of Henry's quirky style of interviewing, this time all I witnessed was schoolyard bullying.

John Campbell would've handled this interview with a lot more class!

Rene Blezer, Taupō

Dentists need PPE

Advertisement

Regarding Kerre McIvor's column (Give me liberty, or at the very least a haircut, May 10), yes, it will be nice to get a haircut but first I would just like to visit my dentist. He, like many other dentists, has been forced to stay closed since the start of lockdown because Personal Protective Equipment he requested has still not arrived. Surely dentists should take precedence in issue of PPE equipment over hairdressers, nail bars and so on?

Pip Williams, Remuera

Teacher drought

The government could not afford $400 million over three years for teachers during their protracted pay round and now rubs salt into their wounds with a doubling in their registration fee which must not be paid by school boards. Over the lockdown, the Teachers Council must have got sore bums sitting twiddling their thumbs how to pay themselves.

The fees contagion rivals Covid in its rapidity of increase and the drought of teachers will shrivel to a smaller and less experienced puddle. The imports to replace them will be locked out.

Perhaps the Teachers Council might have to get off their numb bottoms and do some real work for a change.

Steve Russell, Hillcrest