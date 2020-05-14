Police are speaking with a small number of people who were at the property where a woman was found dead this morning in Henderson, West Auckland.

A homicide investigation was launched after the woman was found at an address on Great North Rd just before 1.30am.

The people who were at the address yesterday evening were all known to each other and police are speaking with them, Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor said.

"We are currently carrying out an area canvas to speak with members of the public and have a number of other enquiries to make," Proctor said.

Advertisement

"Our scene examination is ongoing and those in the area can expect to see an increased police presence.

"We are also carrying out a search of a property on Norcross Ave as part of our enquiries."

A post-mortem was expected to be carried out tomorrow, at which time a formal identification of the woman would take place.

Earlier today, another woman who claimed to be the deceased woman's sister told Stuff she was in shock.

She claimed her sister did some cleaning jobs and would be remembered as caring and willing to help others.

A photographer at the scene said members of Fire and Emergency NZ were also at the scene early this morning.

"Police staff along with specialist crime investigation bureau members [were] at the scene," he said.

"Two St John ambulances and one manager were in attendance."

Advertisement

The photographer said a woman wearing white overalls was seen being removed by police officers about 2.30am.

However, it was not known whether she had anything to do with the incident.