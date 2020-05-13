Police are investigating an incident in the early hours of this morning, in West Auckland, that has resulted in a death.

Police and emergency services were called to Great North Rd, in the suburb of Henderson, just before 1.30am.

A photographer at the scene said members of Fire and Emergency NZ were also at the scene.

"Police staff along with specialist crime investigation bureau members [were] at the scene," he said.

"Two St John ambulances and one manager were in attendance."

A police Eagle helicopter was also seen and a police dog team parked up in a nearby street.

The photographer said a woman wearing white overalls was seen being removed by police officers about 2.30am.

However, it was not known whether she had anything to do with the incident.

Police said this morning they were called to an incident in Henderson, but would be releasing more information soon.