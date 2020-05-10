A homicide investigation is under way after a man was found dead at a house in Tokoroa.

The body of the 34-year-old victim was discovered at a property on Moa Place shortly before 2pm yesterday.

Authorities initially said a person had died at the scene after what was described as a "serious incident".

Police confirmed this morning the case was now being treated as a homicide and that a scene examination would be carried out at the house today.

The victim was a local man, police said.

Police say they are speaking to a person in relation to the investigation. Authorities are also talking to a number of witnesses, a statement says.

However, they are still calling for anyone with information to make contact immediately.

"We would like to hear from anyone else who may have information that can assist the investigation.

"Witnesses or anyone who has information who are yet to come forward are urged to contact Police on 105."

Can you help? Call 105 or CrimeStoppers anonymous on 0800 555 111.