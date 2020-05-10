A "serious incident" is unfolding at a property in the South Waikato town of Tokoroa.

However, police are yet to reveal what is happening or if anyone is injured.

A spokeswoman for St John Ambulance confirmed they arrived at the property but their services were not required.

Firefighters were understood to have also been called to a safe-forward point near the incident on Moa Pl, a short street at the southern end of town.

Advertisement

They have since been stood down.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the scene of a "serious incident" at a house on Moa Pl just before 2pm today.

"Further updates will be given when available."

Police wouldn't comment on whether a weapon, including a knife or firearm, was involved.