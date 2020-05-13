A motorist has died in a crash at the side of State Highway 50 near Taradale today.

The crash happened just before 9am when a vehicle travelling towards Taradale crossed the lanes and struck a tree on the boundary of the Napier Golf Club course just south of Taradale and about 11km from Napier.

Police said the section of the highway, one of several Napier-Hastings arterials, was closed and motorists were asked to avoid the area.

Sources at the scene said it was possible the deceased, the sole occupant of the vehicle, had suffered a medical event before the crash.

Advertisement

It's the second road fatality in the wider Napier area in a week, with another man having died on coastal route State Highway 51 last Thursday.

Police were late-morning also attending an incident where a truck hit a pedestrian in Napier's Onekawa industrial district.

Police were notified at 10.32am of the crash on Wakefield Street.

A St John ambulance said they sent one ambulance and transported one person with moderate injuries to Hawke's Bay Hospital.