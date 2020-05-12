

A man has had a lucky escape from serious injury in a mid-morning crash in which a van left a highway in slippery and wet conditions and rolled down a bank northwest of Napier today.

The crash was reported at 8.56am, and happened on a bend about 500 metres north of Te Pohue on State Highway 5, the Napier-Taupo highway.

The Lowe Corporation Hawke's Bay Rescue Helicopter flew to the scene and found a man who had been able to get out of the vehicle, with mainly cuts and abrasions and some other pain.

The man, aged in the 30s and believed to have been the sole occupant of the van, was flown to Hawke's Bay Fallen Soldiers Memorial Hospital in Hastings for assessment.

Advertisement

Police, fire and ambulance services also attended but there were no disruptions to traffic.

Hawke's Bay Police Eastern District road policing manager Matt Broderick said the man escaped without apparent serious injury, but the crash was a timely reminder of a need for extra care on roads in Hawke's Bay amid significant and immediate changes on the roads.

He said motorists would have to deal with both a return to heavier traffic flows in the transition from Covid-19 Alert Level 3 to the more relaxed constraints of Level 2, and wet and slippery roads following months of fine and dry weather which has created one of the worst droughts in the region.

Recent police speed limit enforcement ticketing shows the average speeds detected are higher than would normally have been the case, which police believe indicates motorists have been prepared to put the foot down more on roads which had appeared wider open with less traffic during the lockdown.

"Every motorist needs to drive safely according to the conditions," he said.