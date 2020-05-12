Relatives of a young butcher who died suddenly at the weekend have made a heartfelt plea to the Prime Minister to allow them to attend his funeral.

Roy Green, 38, died at the weekend after his business went into liquidation a week ago.

The father-of-two owned the store in Pukekohe, South Auckland, and had run it for about five years. The Herald understands Green had also been struggling with other personal issues not related to the business.

One of Green's cousins, Bianca Rhind, has sent a letter to PM Jacinda Ardern pleading for the rules to be relaxed and to allow more than 10 people to attend their loved one's funeral service.

Advertisement

"I'm not sure if you will receive this. I'm going to reach out hoping you do," Rhind writes in the letter, which she sent to the Herald.

"My cousin Roy Green, who you may have seen on TV recently talking about the effects Covid-19 has had on his business in Pukekohe.

"Roy's company went into liquidation last week and I know his business is not the only one suffering."

Rhind tells Ardern about her cousin's sudden death - leaving behind a wife and two children as a well as a community he gave a lot to, she says.

"My family and I watched your announcement [on Monday] hoping that you would allow more than 10 people to attend funerals. Sadly, this is not the case.

"I want to attend my cousin's funeral along with the rest of my family and, I'm sure, half of the Franklin district."

The PM announced on Monday that the country would be moving into alert level 2 tomorrow. Despite many businesses and other parts of society being allowed to open again, the rules for funerals and tangihanga remain the same as they were in alert level 3.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Lockdown no barrier for Pukekohe man's 50km run

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Family mourns popular Mad Butcher store owner Roy Green

• Coronavirus: Pukekohe Intermediate School to close on Monday after pupil tested

• South Auckland student tested for coronavirus

Advertisement

Rhind goes on to acknowledge that although exceptions are not expected - and she understands why - she wonders if there is another option available.

"Is there anyway we can do this in a safe way to allow the people who love and care about Roy to have the opportunity to say goodbye?"

The Government is under increasing pressure to review the rules and restrictions around funerals in level 2 - the National Party says the limits are not only unkind, but "inhumane".

Roy Green, franchise owner of Mad Butcher Pukekohe, died suddenly over the weekend. Image / TVNZ

A statement provided by Green's family yesterday described the extended family as being extremely close.

They are also well-respected and known widely in the Pukekohe community.

"Roy was so proud of all that he had achieved - he owned his own business and had a beautiful family," the statement read.

"We all love him so dearly, and are so grateful to have had him in our lives. Our Roy, you will be eternally missed."

In a family notice in the Herald today, Green is described as an "awesome" dad to his little ones, Leah and Coby, and a loved uncle to his many nephews and nieces.

Details for his funeral have not yet been made public.

Green is survived by his mother and stepfather, Joy and Ian Neilson, wife, siblings and children.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE

• 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• https://www.lifeline.org.nz/services/suicide-crisis-helpline

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 or TEXT 4202