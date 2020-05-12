Under the current level 3 rules butchers are allowed to operate, if they can deliver or run a click-and-collect or phone order service. Customers are not allowed to come in store.
On April 25 a post to the Mad Butcher Pukekohe Facebook page said the shop would not be opening in level 3.
Flowers have been left outside the shop since Green's death, and there are hundreds of tributes to him online, calling him "one of life's great characters", "generous", "beautiful", "cheeky" and a man with the "biggest heart and always put smiles on peoples faces". His death was a "huge loss" to the community, one poster said.
A post by Tuakau Rugby League Club said although Green did not play, he had supported the club on many occasions.
Green was "always about sport and mahi and we tried hard to convert him to playing and coaching league", it said.
"It was all about the kids, always giving - thank you Roy!
