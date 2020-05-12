New Zealand has zero new cases of Covid-19 today.

The country starts to move to alert level 2 from Thursday with cafes and malls allowed to open. Schools can resume from Monday.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Virus-positive traveller jailed after refusing medical examination

• Covid-19 coronavirus: Three new cases today, including two nurses, as Cabinet decides on level 2

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Alert level 2 at a glance - all you need to know

• Covid 19 coronavirus: First United States patient revealed

Yesterday, there were three new confirmed cases of Covid-19 - two were Waitakere Hospital nurses who treated patients from St Margarets and the other was a returned overseas traveller.

Advertisement

And there were just 90 active cases.

Ardern said it was safe to move to alert level 2 and it would be phased in from 11.59pm on Wednesday.

But gatherings would be limited to no more than 10 people for at least two weeks, which has frustrated funeral directors who said it was upsetting to grieving families who wanted a meaningful service.

Funeral Directors Association President Gary Taylor said they'd been led to believe level 2 would allow for gatherings for up to 100 people, as the Government had previously signalled, and had worked on how to manage funerals and tangi safely.

"This is a cruel and heartless blow to the thousands of New Zealand families who have lost loved ones and is unjustifiable."