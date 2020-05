Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters has delivered a warning to Māori in relation to hongi: "Cultures that don't adapt die."

Māori will have to make cultural changes to adjust to a Covid-19 world, he said.

Many iwi stopped using hongi as a greeting in mid-March after the first cases of coronavirus in New Zealand.

Peters questioned whether hongi would ever come back.

Advertisement

Peters supported the 10 people limit on funerals and tangi.

- More to come