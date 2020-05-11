

Maths and writing won't be the first thing on the agenda when Hawke's Bay kids get back into the school classroom.

Instead the focus will be on student wellbeing and alleviating the anxiety caused by a pandemic lockdown, with frequent breaks for kids.

A sudden return to normality simply isn't a good idea, Parkvale School Principal Mark Gifkins said.

"Thinking back to the Christchurch earthquakes there was a rush back to normality which had a negative effect for students.

"If teachers aren't having to rush back to do specific planning in maths, reading and writing and can spend time engaging, talking with and listening to the children that's going to be huge and help alleviate [anxiety].

Gifkins said the pupils' return to school would be like returning after the six-week Christmas break.

During that break there is a natural drop off in learning but other aspects of learning grow he said referring to activities at home.

"We may have gone back a bit on the writing, reading and maths but once the wellbeing has gone up, we will catch up.

"Every year we have a six week break and they catch up. Children are amazing, they adapt so quickly," he said.

The first two weeks of school will have a focus on art and theme-based learning such as basing a day of integrated learning around the topic of Autumn leaves for example.

When Parkvale School's 520 students return under level 2 hygiene and cleaning practices, as per the Ministry of Education's guidelines, are to be ramped up.

Classrooms have hand sanitiser and children will be asked to treat their hands on the way in and out of classrooms.

Spray and wipe will also be in each room and the frequent wiping down of surfaces is encouraged.

Stuents will also be told about hand-washing and sneezing into the elbow.

The 50 students currently attending school under level 3 have been able to take on the new hygiene routines very quickly so the school is confident other pupils will also adapt.

Parents are able to come on-site under level 2 however physical distancing between parents and people they don't know is recommended and they will be required to be noted in the visitor register for contact tracing purposes.

The advice is that physical distancing where possible is a good precaution.

Gifkins said schools had been concerned that physical distancing measures of 2 metres outside and 1 metre inside would apply to schools but said instead advice around no touching and not being within 'breath space' of another was being used.

The advice is about doing what is practical and Gifkins was confident that alongside increased hygiene measures this would go smoothly.

Year four teacher Tamla Smith said she is anticipating students will be really excited to be back

"In Zoom meetings the kids are just so excited to see each other and the kids that are in school now they just love the interaction with other children."

During the lockdown Smith said teachers had been amazed with the various activities students had done at home.

Due to this she said they were looking at potentially having a passion afternoon where students can focus on their individual passions and talents and how this could be done in a classroom environment.

"It's been really lovely to see more of a personal side of them during this online learning"

Online learning was done prior to the lockdown and would continue when students returned

Schools have been open throughout level 3 for students who require it but attendance rates have been low.

In Hawke's Bay, Tairawhiti region 576 students attended schools on Monday equating to 2% of total roll numbers.

At a national level there has been an increase on student numbers since Friday as 25,354 children are currently physically attending early learning services and schools nationally, an increase of 4,414 on Friday's numbers.

Children attending early learning services in Hawke's Bay, Tairawhiti increased by 1% today with 544 children attending 82 ECE's.