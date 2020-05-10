Police remain on the hunt for an escaped prisoner who took off while being taken back to jail after being in hospital.

Ricky Wilson, 29, escaped Corrections Custody last night while being transported back to Rimutaka Prison from hospital.

Police said this morning there was no new update on his whereabouts and he remained on the loose.

"Wilson has not yet been located and Police would advise anyone with information to call Police on 111," a spokeswoman said.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Escaped prisoner Ricky Wilson on the run in Upper Hutt, police use heat-sensing helicopter to locate fugitive

• Prisoner at Rimutaka Prison charged with attempted murder

• Prisoners care for kittens in fostering programme at Arohata Prison wing in Upper Hutt

• Two to make court appearance after Rimutaka Prison inmate stabbed in chest

Police would not say why Wilson was in prison; but said more information is expected to be released later today.

Wilson was last seen on foot in the Silverstream / Heretaunga area.

He is described as Caucasian, 183cm tall and is of thin to medium build. Both his legs are said to be heavily tattooed.

Police are warning members of the public that he should not be approached.