A truck driver has been freed from his vehicle and is being airlifted to hospital after a crash in Eastern Bay of Plenty.

Emergency services were called to a report that a truck crashed at the intersection of State Highway 30 and Braemar Rd about 9.30am today.

The truck had rolled and landed in a ditch.

The driver was trapped for "quite a while", Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Craig Dally said.

A police spokesperson said the occupant had serious injuries.

Traffic management was in place and a helicopter was on its way to the scene about midday.

At this stage the road was not blocked, but there could be closures later when the vehicle is removed.

