A milk truck was stolen in Otara this morning and the alleged thief led police on a pursuit through South Auckland.

Police were notified of the incident around 7.25am after the truck was stolen on Lappington Rd, Otara.

Officers attempted to stop the thief on Bairds Rd a short time later, a police spokeswoman told the Herald. However, the thief was able to evade police, fleeing the area with police in pursuit.

Social media users claim the side door of the truck was open and milk had been spilt throughout the South Auckland area.

Police were able to spike the tyres of the truck and it came to a stop after hitting a power pole at low speed on Great South Rd, Papatoetoe.

The person who stole the truck had since been arrested, the spokeswoman said.