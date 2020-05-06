WATCH THE LIVE STREAM BELOW

The Covid-19 lockdown has had a huge impact on the NZ Warriors and stopped the club's $30 million in annual revenue in its tracks overnight, MPs have been told.

Warriors boss Cameron George has warned the club's recovery will take some time.

"We will survive, but it will be hard," he said.

Sports bosses, including the heads of the Warriors and Netball NZ, are briefing MPs on the Covid-19 lockdown's impact on sporting codes and events.

The groups are appearing before the Epidemic Response Committee to talk about how the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports.

George said the Warriors' development programmes had been massively impacted and could be withdrawn - meaning players could go to other clubs internationally.

The club was committed to fighting its way through though, he said.

Being able to get to Australia meant players had to make "huge sacrifices" in order to do that.

The Warriors are privately owned, which had its benefits, he said.

They turn over more than $30m per year, George said, from membership and sponsorship.

The club was also looking at what value could be had from sponsorship deals, he said.

"We are looking in the millions of dollars ... so that's a lot of money for our club to forgo," George said.

The club would rely on sponsors and growing their fanbase but George warned there would be fallout.

If the border restrictions were relaxed and did not require 14-day isolation periods, George would push for games to return to New Zealand.

He said he "loved" the idea of a transtasman bubble allowing travel between New Zealand and Australia without quarantine as it would have huge financial benefits, as long as it didn't risk the health and wellbeing of New Zealand communities.

The Warriors were in their "own little bubble", without any contact with the outside world at the moment. He believed they were in a much safer environment than the general public.

They were very comfortable for their club and players training in New South Wales before joining the NRL's return on May 28 with the measures in place, he said.

As a privately owned club, their main focus was to win the NRL but over the past few years it had introduced a women's team which was fully funded by the club.

But that was under threat now and needed funding from other sources, George said.

"It's so important for the fabric of New Zealand that females get the same opportunities as males."

The other investment hugely impacted by Covid-19 was their development programme, which nutures young players, he said.

Earlier, Netball NZ boss Jenny Wyllie told MPs today about the "unprecedented impact" of Covid-19 for netball's 350,000 players nationwide.

Netball needs immediate support from the Government in order to survive - it can't afford to wait until the promised package in July, she said.

And when sport is rebuilt it needs to be in a way that addresses the "systemic inequities", Wyllie said.

There'd been underinvestment in women's sport for decades, totalling hundreds of millions, and this was a chance to address that, she said.

Netball depends on pokie-machine gaming funding - like other sports - and that pays about 80 per cent of salaries.

But rugby gets about $23m while netball gets about $7.5m despite similar participation rates, Wyllie said.

That revenue stream had also been declining over the past few years, and Wyllie wanted to diversify that funding source so sport wasn't so dependent on it.

Their other funding streams, like broadcasting and membership, have also been turned off.

The Government recently announced a $25m package for community sport but Wyllie said that wasn't scheduled to be paid until July and that would be too late.

Three month planning predicted a 47 per cent deficit of revenue, Wyllie said.

She wanted a cross-section working group to urgently look at an alternative funding solution, sport deemed safe at level 2, extension of wage subsidy for sports groups and the opening of the transtasman bubble.

And when sport gets rebuilt, it needs to be in a way to address inequities, she said.

Also appearing in front of the committee today are the Exercise Association, the Sports Fishing Council, the Rugby Players Association, the Deerstalkers Association and the NZ Events Association.

The committee is chaired by Opposition leader Simon Bridges.

The Warriors got the green light from the Australian government to fly across the Tasman in time for the start of the NRL season.

About 50 players and staff got a charter flight before going into quarantine in Tamworth, where they'll be based, and were given clearance by the federal and NSW governments to train while in quarantine.

Meanwhile, last month New Zealand Rugby froze approximately $25m, or 50 per cent, of the remaining forecasted player spend as a result of the crisis.

The pay cuts applied predominantly to players contracted at Super Rugby level (including All Blacks), in the national sevens programmes and Black Ferns.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's ANZ Premiership games, along with community netball, were all suspended for the foreseeable future and the Beko Netball League was cancelled for this year.

The timings for the appearances are:

10am-10.20am - Netball NZ chief executive - Jennie Wyllie

10.20am-10.40am - Warriors chief executive - Cameron George

10.40am-11am - Exercise Association of New Zealand chief executive - Richard Beddie

11am-11.20am - NZ Sports Fishing Council president - Bob Gutsell

11.20am-11.40am - NZ Rugby Players Association - Rob Nichol

11.40am-noon - NZ Deerstalkers Association

Noon-12.20pm - NZ Events Association general manager - Segolene de Fontenay