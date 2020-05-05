• Second day of zero new cases called "very encouraging" by director general of health Ashley Bloomfield. • Prompts National Party leader Simon Bridges to repeat call for alert level to be reviewed day by day. • PM Jacinda Ardern and Australia's PM Scott Morrison agree to start work on transtasman travel agreement – but it won't happen for some time. • National Party released a $8 billion economic recovery package, including GST refunds of up to $100,000 to give struggling companies some cash. • Schools and businesses criticise lack of early information on the rules for level two ahead of Monday's decision by Cabinet.

A second day of zero new cases of Covid-19 has prompted pressure from National Party leader Simon Bridges for the lockdown to be reviewed earlier than next week – earning him a sharp rebuke from the Prime Minister.

Ardern is again trying to dampen down impatience after a second day of no new cases, saying that in other places where cases had dropped they had risen again afterwards.

She pointed to the Australian state of Victoria, where a case at a factory had resulted in a spike of new cases, saying it showed just how easily the virus could take off again.

That view was echoed by director general of health Ashley Bloomfield who said the second zero was "very encouraging."

However, he warned people should not breach the level 3 rules as it would put out an invite to the virus: "It will only too readily accept if we do that."

National Party leader Simon Bridges repeated his call for the Government to consider on a daily basis whether it was time to open up the economy more rather than waiting until next Monday to make a decision.

He said National had supported the lockdown but the purpose of 'going hard and going early' was so you could also move out the other end faster. He said the Government was taking too conservative an approach to moving out of lockdown, and business owners and workers were suffering for it needlessly.

National Party leader Simon Bridges and MP Paul Goldsmith head to a press conference.

When he questioned Ardern about it in Parliament later, it earned him a sharp rebuke from the Prime Minister for chipping from the sidelines while she was the one who had to be held accountable for the decisions she was making.

"That member may have the luxury of sitting on that side of the House, not bearing the consequences of a wrong move, but we do not. We have to factor in the livelihoods of every New Zealander."

Yesterday Ardern and Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison also formally agreed to begin work on a transtasman Covid-safe travel zone.

The commitment was made in a joint statement released after Ardern took part by video conferencing in Australia's national Cabinet – a special grouping called in times of crisis.

However, both Prime Ministers warned that travel between the two countries would still be some time away and would depend on adequate health and transport processes being in operation.

Ardern and Morrison pointed to the 1.4 million visitors who flowed each way each year, saying re-commencing that travel would be a big bonus for both sides and a potential lifeline for some businesses.

Morrison said it was unlikely to happen before the travel restriction in place for some states in Australia were removed, but after that there was little reason why people who could fly from Melbourne to Cairns could not also fly from Melbourne to Auckland or Christchurch.

However, Ardern warned those sectors which relied on international travellers not to get too excited about moving beyond that.

"We will not have open borders for the rest of the world for a long time to come."

Bridges also delivered the first part of the National Party's plans for an economy salvage package in an address by Zoom to a Business NZ audience yesterday.

National would introduce a GST refund scheme for businesses badly affected by the Covid-19 crisis to help with cash flow, leader Simon Bridges said in a major pre-Budget speech today.

That was an $8 billion package, including GST refunds of up to $100,000 for companies which had lost more than half their revenue over the Covid-19 months, and changes to calculating depreciation on capital investments.

In that speech, he said the wage subsidies were swift and necessary at the early stage of the lockdown. However, future assistance should be targeted at those who needed it. He used the example of major law firms which had claimed millions in wage subsidies as those who arguably did not need the extra help.

He said his concern would be in turning a $40-50 billion cost into a $100b cost if untargeted help continued, leaving a massive debt. "Not all of it is good spending."

On Thursday the Government will release new rules developed to apply in level 2, ahead of Cabinet considering whether New Zealand can move down to that level next Monday.

That will allow many businesses to work out if they can return to work and what they will need to do.

Those rules were agreed on by Cabinet on Monday, and the delay before releasing them has caused some frustration among schools and businesses – Auckland Grammar headmaster Tim O'Connor told the Pandemic Response Committee that reopening again would be a massive effort and as much warning as possible was needed for schools to ensure the necessary measures were in place.

He said there appeared to have been little effort to inform or involve schools by the Ministry of Education – and if senior classes did not return soon the damage would be "irreparable".

Early Childhood Council chief executive Peter Reynolds also said the sector was yet to hear anything about guidelines for working at level 2. "We don't need a sales job about reopening. We need a realistic view of the risks with reassurance around what we're doing to fix it."

Both questioned why those in the sector could not be given advance material on the condition of confidentiality.