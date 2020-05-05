New Zealand has no new coronavirus cases for a second straight day, as scientists propose new qualifiers to determine when New Zealand has eliminated the virus. Get all the important news and read the full stories in the links below.

Key developments in NZ

• There are no new Covid-19 cases for the second day in a row. Achieving zero cases two days in a row was a testament to New Zealanders' efforts that "we can all be undeniably proud of", the Prime Minister says. But because of the long tail of the virus, Jacinda Ardern urged Kiwis to double down on their efforts to maintain the good run of numbers.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had reason to smile after a second day of no new cases. Photo / Getty

• With a second straight day of no new Covid-19 cases, New Zealand is on track to achieve its bold goal of eliminating the virus - but there's a slight hitch. There's not yet a definition of what elimination actually is - so a group of scientists have proposed one, along with a set of qualifiers for it.

• Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has defended himself and officials from accusations they have "no heart", following their refusals to grant New Zealanders access to dying family members on compassionate grounds during the Covid crisis. Twenty-four New Zealanders returning from overseas had requested an early exemption from 14-day quarantine so they could visit dying relatives - and the Ministry of Health had refused each one, Bloomfield confirmed today. On Friday, a judge granted Oliver Christiansen the right to see his father, who was dying from brain cancer, after Christiansen rushed home from the UK - and now the Prime Minister has ordered a review into the other 23 cases.

• The Government should stop playing "Russian roulette" with children's health and have an open discussion about the risk of Covid-19 in early childhood learning centres, MPs have been told. Early Childhood Council chief executive Peter Reynolds also told the Epidemic Response Committee this morning that the sector has not heard anything yet about what level 2 will look like.

Business update

National would introduce a GST refund scheme for businesses badly affected by the Covid-19 crisis to help with cash flow, leader Simon Bridges said in a major pre-Budget speech today.

• Tourism operators are pleading for government action before next Thursday's Budget for the $40 billion industry which they say is at risk of collapse. The Tourism Export Council, which represents inbound tour operators, says it is the most impacted sector from Covid-19, with no income or chance to generate it until international visitors can return. One part of the sector seeking clarification about their status under level 2 restrictions are skifield operations, with skiers and snowboarders likely to see fewer lifts operating, fewer lessons and a later opening date this year - if the mountains are even able to open.

Physical distancing signs in Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

• Former Labour Finance Minister Sir Roger Douglas has described some of the Government's economic support measures as wasteful – pointing to "poorly targeted support" which will saddle younger generations with "a debt so large that it impinges upon their prosperity, and quality of life, for decades to come."

• Research shows that more than 50 per cent of Kiwis will change how they shop after lockdown - and these new preferences are expected to last for years.

Around the world

• President Donald Trump has increased his projection for the total US coronavirus death toll to as many as 100,000 – up by 40,000 from what he suggested just a few weeks ago. Trump described the country's death toll – which is about to surpass 70,000 – as "a horrible thing".

• At least a dozen countries have pulled back on restrictions put in place to combat the virus - but leaders warned that an uptick in infections could shut life down again.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website



In sport

Wellington Phoenix general manager David Dome says the league is looking to return in July/August

• Another New Zealand sporting franchise is preparing for a return to training – in Australia. The Wellington Phoenix have been told to prepare to relocate to New South Wales in July, as the A-League aims to resume its season in August.

