Police said there will be a disruption in parts of the Auckland CBD and advised motorists to avoid the area if possible.

“People have travelled from across Aotearoa to join this historic protest, and tomorrow we will March for Humanity through the Auckland CBD – united in our call for the New Zealand Government to impose sanctions on Israel.

“Community safety is paramount, and so too is our collective voice for justice,” Aotearoa for Palestine spokeswoman Nadine Mortaja said.

March for Humanity spokeswoman Nadia Abu-Shanab did not know when the protest would finish, but she expected it to take hours.

“We’re expecting to have thousands of people come out to show their support for demanding our Government take action, to end the genocide in Gaza and impose sanctions on Israel.”

Palestine supporters were planning a protest march across the Auckland Harbour Bridge. Photo / Composite Image / Brett Phibbs, Alex Burton

Previous concerns

Before plans were changed, police held concerns over “significant safety risks” to themselves, police staff and other motorists during tomorrow’s planned demonstration.

Police have been in ongoing discussion with organisers around their intentions to march across the Harbour Bridge.

“While police recognise the right to protest, our planning alongside partner agencies has focused on safety first and foremost.

“Weather forecasts indicate high winds were expected, which created unsafe conditions,” police said.

Southbound traffic from Auckland’s North Shore on the Northern Motorway would not have been able to cross the bridge for much of the morning.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said wind speeds are expected to reach 70km/h in exposed areas of Auckland, including the bridge.

She said wind speeds in the inner city would reach about 40km/h. The risk of thunderstorms did not start until mid-afternoon and was not expected to affect the protest.

The planned bridge march was set to follow similar demonstrations in Australia last month, where tens of thousands of protesters marched over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Brisbane’s Victoria Bridge.

Last year, a hīkoi of thousands crossed the Auckland Harbour Bridge en route to Wellington to protest the controversial Treaty Principles Bill.

The Hikoi mo te Tiriti crosses the Auckland Harbour Bridge into Auckland CBD. Photo / Michael Craig

It took two hours for protesters to cross the bridge on two closed northbound lanes just after morning rush hour.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.