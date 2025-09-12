Thousands of pro-Palestine supporters are set to descend upon central Auckland streets this morning, causing potential traffic delays.
Controversial plans to march across the harbour bridge were scrapped at short notice after safety concerns were raised with wind gusts forecast to reach 70km/h.
The new protest route href="https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/auckland/safety-concerns-for-gaza-protest-70kmh-wind-gusts-tipped-to-buffet-auckland-harbour-bridge/DH5EX42CB5BDRPCSBXE2KM3UKY/" target="_self" rel="" title="https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/auckland/safety-concerns-for-gaza-protest-70kmh-wind-gusts-tipped-to-buffet-auckland-harbour-bridge/DH5EX42CB5BDRPCSBXE2KM3UKY/">revealed yesterday said the start time remains 9.30am, but protesters will now assemble at Aotea Square before marching through the central city, finishing up at Victoria Park.
Organisers said the plan was to still do the Harbour Bridge march at a later date.
A Police operation will still be carried out tomorrow to monitor the protest.
Police said there will be a disruption in parts of the Auckland CBD and advised motorists to avoid the area if possible.
“People have travelled from across Aotearoa to join this historic protest, and tomorrow we will March for Humanity through the Auckland CBD – united in our call for the New Zealand Government to impose sanctions on Israel.
“Community safety is paramount, and so too is our collective voice for justice,” Aotearoa for Palestine spokeswoman Nadine Mortaja said.