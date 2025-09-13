He had suffered critical head injuries, and underwent surgery for other trauma, including two broken legs and a broken pelvis.
This week, Maui was sentenced in the Tauranga District Court, where it was heard that the victim is now in assisted living.
Victim’s life ‘significantly and harshly changed’
Crown prosecutor Catherine Harold submitted that while there was hope for some continued improvement through ongoing rehabilitation, the injuries had a significant impact on the victim’s ability to engage in everyday activities.
Judge Stephen Coyle agreed the victim’s life had been “significantly and harshly changed”.
Maui was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with reckless disregard, and also faced a further charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice, for his actions after the road incident.
While the victim was being treated, Maui had, in the judge’s words, “tried to cover it all up”, sending a text to his partner asking her to give him a false alibi.
He’d also texted a mate, asking him to fix his damaged car so he could sell it.
But police caught up with Maui who, on July 1, was found hiding in another car at a Whakatāne address.
Weighing on Judge Coyle’s mind was whether, if the end sentence reached 24 months’ imprisonment or lower, Maui should be sent to prison, or be given home detention.
The Crown told the judge that even if he reached a sentence that fell within home detention territory, Maui should be sent to prison.
His youth, and the positive changes he’d made, needed to be weighed against principles of denunciation and deterrence, and the judge said the Crown was particularly concerned about the interests of the victim.
“And the fact that his life has been significantly and permanently changed for the worse because of your actions ...”
However, Maui’s lawyer, Caitlin Gentleman, while accepting the severe harm to the victim, advocated for a sentence of home detention.
She told the judge that since the incident, which happened more than three years ago, Maui had stayed out of trouble and, before the incident, had never been in trouble.
He’d now changed his group of friends, become a father to two young children, was committed to his family, and had been “doing what he can to rehabilitate himself”, Gentleman said.
“Where we are now is a young man who has been leading an offence-free life, on the precipice of going to prison,” she said.
Maui had told the report writer he was “devastated” thinking about the victim.
“In short, you are not the man today that you were four years ago and that is because you have made some significant changes,” said Judge Coyle.
“If I send you to jail today, those changes are at risk of unravelling ...”
Maui was sentenced to 11 months’ home detention, with six months’ post-detention conditions, which included undertaking programmes as directed.
Maui had offered to pay emotional harm reparation but the judge declined to order that, as given Maui’s limited means, it would have to be drip-fed in small amounts to the victim, which could be offensive and “rub salt into the wound”.
The judge concluded by telling him to remain motivated in the changes he’d made, for the sake of his family, and to continue to make wise choices about his friends.