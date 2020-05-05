There are zero new Covid-19 cases for the second day in a row.

Achieving zero cases two days in a row was testament to New Zealanders' efforts that "we could be undeniably proud of", the Prime Minister says.

But because of the long tail of the virus, Jacinda Ardern urged Kiwis to double-down.

"Don't do anything that snatches our potential victory at this point."

The total number of cases has decreased by one to 1486 after a probable case was reclassed, he said.

Having zero new cases for a second day is "very encouraging" and all New Zealanders should feel pleased with their efforts, Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said.

"I certainly do."

The worst thing we could do is "blow the whistle too early" and urged Kiwis to continue to stay the course.

There are one hundred and seventy-nine people in quarantine, he said.

Just over 1300 people have recovered - 88 per cent of the total number of Covid-19 cases.

Four people are in hospital.

High Court case allowing son to see dying father

It was revealed yesterday that a man in managed self-isolation went to the High Court after the Ministry of Health refused to allow him an exemption to see his dying father.

The judge overturned the Ministry's decision and the man was able to spend 36 hours with his very ill parent.

As a result of the legal action, Bloomfield said he's asked a team to review the current cases.

The review started today and will be completed as soon as possible, Bloomfield said, and would take into account the High Court ruling.

Ardern said the "whole point" of having the ability to apply for an exemption to isolation was for each case to be considered individually and not an automated process.

But they didn't want "double-grief" by allowing unsafe situations.

Ardern said there were some very complicated situations.

Ardern said it was ultimately the right decision to go back and review the decisions again.

"Decisions shouldn't be made in an automated way, they should be given due consideration."

Bloomfield said the review team was working rapidly as they recognised the time pressures of the requests.

Ardern said "these are devastating cases" but 20 people who've come into the country and were in isolation had tested positive and showed the risks they carried.

On DHBs having different policies on allowing support persons, Bloomfield said the person in charge of the ward had to balance up the case with the risks within a framework that was agreed nationally.

PM joining the Aussie Cabinet meeting and the transtasman bubble

On patching into the Australian national Cabinet meeting, Ardern said the last New Zealand Prime Minister to join that meeting was Peter Fraser.

Both countries stand to benefit from allowing travel between the two countries, Ardern said, for economic relations and for those whose families and friendship stretched across the Tasman.

A statement will be issued at the end of the national Cabinet meeting about what was discussed.

Ardern said that Australia has now had an uptake in numbers showed that it "doesn't take much for the situation to change.

There were a lot of similarities between Australia and New Zealand and so both were enthusiastic about a transtasman bubble, she said.

This was not to get ahead of a decision because there were still limits on inter-state travel.

When both countries were confident they would neither import nor export cases was when the borders could open.

For Kiwis in Australia, Ardern said they could come home but they would still have to go into quarantine but they were considering how it would work in the future.

The transtasman bubble would give a sense of normality to New Zealanders, if we could make it work, said Ardern.

Ardern couldn't give any more clarity on timeframes as she was waiting for the meeting in Australia to end.

Ardern wasn't able to say whether she discussed the CovidSafe app at the cabinet meeting as it was still ongoing, but said she'd spoken to Scott Morrison about it before.

Extending wage subsidy

On whether the wage subsidy scheme would be extended for industries like tourism, Ardern said they were moving to a phase where they were looking at sector-by-sector support.

But they were also looking to encourage innovation as Covid-19 would be with us for some time so wanted to see industries adapt.

Ardern urged businesses to look at whether they relied on international travel and see how they could adapt as our borders will be closed for some time.

Infected nurses at Waitakere hospital

Bloomfield called the situation at Waitakere "a learning experience" and the review would find what they could learn and reduce to the risk to workers and staff.

Waitematā District Health Board is urgently investigating how three nurses at Waitakere Hospital were infected with the coronavirus leading to 57 staff being temporarily stood down.

Yesterday, for the first time in almost eight weeks, there were no positive tests of Covid-19 in a 24 hour period.

But Bloomfield warned we wouldn't see what impact dropping down to level 3 had until later this week due to the incubation period of the coronavirus.

The total number of confirmed or probable cases stood at 1487, but the number of active cases dropped to 191 while the number of people in hospital dropped to four.

Ardern said yesterday having no new cases was down to the success of the level 4 lockdown, and the two-week incubation period of Covid-19 meant that the success of level 3 wouldn't show up in the numbers until later this week.

"I'm a perfectionist. I want to see those numbers after we've been at alert level 3 long enough for it to be a reflection of level 3.

"This is where we check we're recovering well and if we've got it right. We need a few more days to check we have."