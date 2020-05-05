Palmerston North's families in need will be a bit warmer thanks to 105 handmade quilts made for them by the Rose City Quilters.

Rose City Quilters are a group of women who have been making the quilts and storing them for distribution during emergencies. They sent more than 500 quilts to Christchurch after the earthquakes and gave Manawatū families quilts after the flooding a few years ago.

"They've worked really hard," said Robynne Fellows of the Rose City Quilters. "We've made quite a selection. We have quilts suitable for everybody. So next week, it'll be on to making more quilts for whoever comes along next."

Four local welfare organisations will distribute the quilts – Te Roopu Whakaruruhau o Nga Wahine Māori, Women's Refuge, Plunket Society and MASH Trust.

Each quilt is labelled so recipients know where the quilts have come from, the washing instructions, and most importantly that the quilt has been "made with love".

Palmerston North's Deputy Mayor Tangi Utikere said the donation was greatly appreciated and a wonderful example of how people in the community care for others in a time of need.

"I'm sure these quilts will be treasured and appreciated by those who receive them," he said. "I'm impressed with their foresight to be constantly making and storing these for a time of emergency, such as now when many families are struggling due to the Covid-19 lockdown."

With last week's move to Lockdown Level 3, the Rose City Quilters had to work quickly to put together all the quilts.



"The ladies really enjoy making the quilts for charity," Fellows said. "All these quilts have come together since Friday. We did have some in storage but they've worked really hard. At least 50 of them have turned up to get them ready for the Civil Defence Management team."

Video footage supplied by PNCC.