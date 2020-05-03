Ryman Healthcare's $100 million Havelock North development was conspicuously quiet last week, despite constructions approved under Level 3.
It was thanks to Covid-19 red tape for the construction industry.
Ryman spends about $500m annually on construction, with the 330-resident Havelock North retirement village one of six construction sites throughout New Zealand.
"We are going as fast as we can to get everyone back," Ryman corporate affairs manager David King said.
"We want to get on with it, we really do.