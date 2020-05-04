Facebook is a lifeline for a lot of small businesses. But Whanganui clothing manufacturers Mindzye Fashions is finding out just how precarious it can be to rely on them after their account was shut down five weeks ago.
Concerned by the shortage of personal protection equipment for dealing with Covid-19, the Mindzye team researched, prototyped and produced 1000 masks. Mindzye put a post on their Facebook page to say they had the masks for sale if anybody needed them.
Little did they know, Facebook had banned the sale of masks due to profiteering around the world.
"I went to message some clients back and couldn't message them," said owner, Sara Fredrickson. "It just said you are no longer able to do this."