There are no new cases of coronavirus in New Zealand today, Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield has announced.

It is the first time in close to six weeks that testing has not uncovered a single case across a 24 hour period.

There are no additional deaths to report. The total number of cases is 1487.

"Clearly these are encouraging figures today but it is just one moment in time," Bloomfield said.

Advertisement

Numbers of cases have been falling steadily since the early days of New Zealand's lockdown. For the past fortnight daily case numbers have been in the single digits.

Three new cases were announced on Friday, six on Saturday and two on Sunday.

New Zealand's success in stamping out coronavirus has been applauded by many other countries around the world which are still desperately trying to get Covid-19 under control.

Kiwis will now be wondering if this means the Government will make the call to move to level 2 next week, which will allow for more commercial activity and fewer restrictions.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Rules around level 2 to be decided today

• Coronavirus: Inside Sweden's unique and controversial approach to Covid-19

• Covid 19 coronavirus: What you need to know about Saturday's big developments

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Woman traced four weeks after exposure

Yesterday Bloomfield says 85 per cent of the total 1487 confirmed and probable cases have now recovered.

But Bloomfield warned complacency with alert level 3 rules could mean a slow move to alert level 2.

He said yesterday there was no longer any room for excuses.

Advertisement

"We're now nearly a week into level 3, and while there could be some excuses early on, everyone should now be more familiar with the rules, both around increased retail activity and our own social interactions," Bloomfield said.

"Continuing to be vigilant will be key in supporting a move down to level 2 as soon as possible."

And at the weekend, it was revealed 57 staff at Waitakere Hospital in Auckland were stood down as Covid-19 risks.

Staff working with Covid-19 patients there also reportedly worked with other patients.

The Northern Region Clinical Technical Advisory Group, representing the Waitemata, Auckland, Counties-Manukau and Northland DHBs, have supported the hospital's protocols.

It said as long as staff had meticulous use of PPE, maintained good hand hygiene, physically distanced and monitored themselves daily for symptoms they could move between wards.