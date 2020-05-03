All Marist College students are being asked to get tested for Covid-19 before returning to school - even if they've already been tested or have no symptoms.

The Catholic girls' high school is the epicentre of one of New Zealand's largest clusters of Covid-19.

The decision was made over the weekend, school principal Raechelle Taulu, board of trustees chairman Stephen Dallow and Dr Julia Peters of the Auckland Regional Public Health Service said in a letter to parents this morning.

"Although testing is voluntary, we strongly recommend that everyone at the school takes up this opportunity. The chance of detecting any new cases is very low. However, we are determined to take every precaution."

The school would not be told the names of anyone who tested positive - privacy would be respected at all times, the letter said.

"Testing all staff and students will give extra reassurances that when we do open the school gates, your daughters will be walking into an environment where every precaution has been taken to protect their safety."

Any student who was ill - even mildly - should stay away. That included girls who tested negative for Covid-19.

Parents were reminded that there could be new infections in future months and everyone should stay alert for Covid-19 symptoms including fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, loss of smell or difficulty breathing.

Everyone was being provided with a testing voucher which was valid till the end of this week. The 14 community-based assessment centres in Auckland would be expecting girls from Marist and would test them on presentation of the voucher, even if they didn't have symptoms.