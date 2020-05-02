Some Hawke's Bay duck shooters have jumped the gun and begun the season early.

Police responded to a report of duck shooters at Clive Estuary at 8.15 am on Sunday.

Police attended with a Fish and Game New Zealand representative.

A police spokeswoman said one person was given a warning as they were shooting from public land which is prohibited under alert level 3 restrictions. Shots, believed to have been from duck shooters in Central Hawke's Bay, have also been observed.

In Clive, two other people were shooting on private land and had the permission of the landowner.

The police spokeswoman said it appeared the people were shooting pigeons and not game birds.

"Police would like to thank the members of the public for their vigilance and for reporting this incident and encourage every New Zealander to continue reporting any breaches of Alert Level 3," she said.

Last week Fish and Game New Zealand reminded duck hunters that this weekend is not the start of the annual game bird season.

"Traditionally the first Saturday in May is the opening of the annual game bird season, but the Government decided last week to delay the start of the game bird season to support the fight against Covid-19 and this was supported by Fish & Game New Zealand," a statement said.

Fish and Game said the season would open on the second Saturday following the introduction of Level 2, unless that date falls on May 30.

"The game bird season will not open at Queen's Birthday weekend specifically to avoid Moving Day on the 1st of June - an important date in the rural calendar when large numbers of farmers move to new farms".

The season would likely open mid-May or early June.

As an example Fish and Game has said if level 2 was introduced between May 11 and 15 the season opening day would be May 23.

If the level was dropped between May 16 and 29 opening day would be June 6.